Ashmusy Brings Laughter, Drama To Youtube With ‘Court Of Chaos’

Share

Popular Nigerian content creator and entrepreneur, Ashmusy, has once again expanded her entertainment empire with the launch of her latest project, “Court of Chaos,” a lively YouTube show that brings courtroom drama to life with a comedic twist.

Premiering new episodes every Friday, Court of Chaos features Ashmusy presiding as a witty, spirited judge, resolving real-life disputes brought to her playful courtroom. Each week, she is joined by a guest judge who helps deliberate on cases, adding their own unique flavour to the proceedings.

Early episodes have already welcomed a star-studded lineup, including reality TV star Doyin, comedic sensation Nons Miraj, and popular creator Tobe. Their appearances have infused the show with additional humor, unexpected moments, and lively debates that keep audiences entertained from start to finish.

Speaking about the show’s concept, Ashmusy said: “I wanted to create a fun, engaging space where people could bring their chaos and still leave smiling. Life throws enough at us—sometimes you just need to laugh through it all.”

With its blend of hilarious storytelling, energetic performances, and feel-good resolutions, Court of Chaos is already emerging as a fan favorite, further cementing Ashmusy’s reputation as a leading figure in Nigeria’s digital entertainment scene.

Share