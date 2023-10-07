New Telegraph

October 7, 2023
Ashley Cole Wants Chelsea To Get Ben Chilwell Replacement

Ashley Cole has already given Chelsea the ‘green light’ to sign dream £69 million Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich as Ben Chilwell’s replacement.

Ben Chilwell is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, and Chelsea may have the ideal target in mind to solve their issues at left-back.
The 22-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after Ben Chilwell confirmed his later injury setback on social media earlier this week.
According to close sources, the England international is expected to be sidelined with a hamstring issue until at least mid-December.
Chilwell is set to miss a difficult run of fixtures which sees the Blues lock horns with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United.

READ ALSO:

“I think it is bad news,” Mauricio Pochettino said last week on the injury.” The doctor told me it was not a good thing.

“It is a bad injury but we need to assess in the next few days and we’ll see the period he is going to be out of the squad and the team, but I think it doesn’t look good the injury.”

With the Chelsea vice-captain’s injury record becoming a cause for concern, Mauricio Pochettino appears to have entered the market for a new left-back. According to rumours making the rounds, the west Londoners have shown interest in Davies, who sees his contract at the Allianz Arena expire in 2025.

The report states that Manchester City and Real Madrid are also keen on the Canada international. However, in a bid to fend off interest, media reports in the Bavarian capital state that Bayern are preparing to offer Davies a new contract.

