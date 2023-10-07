Ashley Cole Wants Chelsea To Get Ben Chilwell Replacement

Ashley Cole has already given Chelsea the ‘green light’ to sign dream £69 million Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich as Ben Chilwell’s replacement.

Ben Chilwell is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, and Chelsea may have the ideal target in mind to solve their issues at left-back.

The 22-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after Ben Chilwell confirmed his later injury setback on social media earlier this week.

According to close sources, the England international is expected to be sidelined with a hamstring issue until at least mid-December.

Chilwell is set to miss a difficult run of fixtures which sees the Blues lock horns with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United.