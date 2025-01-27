Ashiru’s Educational Interventions Yielding Fruits – Aide

Share

The Deputy Senate Leader and Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Arch. Oyelola Yisa Ashiru is unrelenting in his efforts to facilitate the construction of new classrooms and the provision of necessary equipment to improve education standards in the senatorial district.

According to Olaitan Adeyanju, Media Aide to the Senator, who was fielding questions from our Correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital,

“Senator Ashiru’s educational intervention has tremendously helped pupils in rural communities across Kwara South to learn under a conducive atmosphere, thereby making the environment more convenient for teachers to impact knowledge.

“Among others, the Senator has also taken up the resuscitation of Esie/Iludun Grammar School, renowned for Science and Technology. The restructuring of this school includes the construction of science laboratories and Information and Communication Technology Centre.”

Some of Senator Ashiru’s projects in schools in the Kwara South Senatorial District, according to the media aide, are the building of a block of three classrooms in Ejiu-Ile (Ekiti LG), the building of a block of three classrooms in Etan (Ekiti LG), the building of a block of three Classrooms in Oro-Ago (Ifelodun LG), the building of a block of three classrooms in Anwar-ul-Islam school, Offa, the building of a block of three classrooms each at Gaa Jango and Kanmonu Alayin (Offa LG).

Others are the construction of a block of two classrooms in Ganmo Community Secondary School, and the construction of a Block of two classrooms in Elerinjare Ibobo Community Secondary School 8.

Construction of a Block of 2 classrooms in Surajudeen College Erin-Ile, construction of a Block of two classrooms in Ansarudeen College Ijagbo, construction of a Block of two classrooms in Okeiya-Ipo Grammar School and construction of a Block of two classrooms in Esie/Iludun Grammar school.

“Senator Ashiru is committed to ensuring that more schools in the Senatorial District are covered in the rehabilitation and construction works to make learning more conducive for both the students and teachers.

The Senator’s interventions in other sectors, including health and youth empowerment, will equally be intensified so as to deliver more dividends of democracy to his constituents.

“I want to appeal to the constituents to continue to support the Senator and the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kwara State led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and at the national level, ably led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so as to derive more dividends of democracy,” the Senator’s aide admonished.

Speaking on the Bills for the establishment of the University of Archeology in Esie and the conversion of Federal Polytechnic Offa to a University of Technology, the media aide said “Both are still receiving legislative actions and will soon be ready for passage and ascent”.

