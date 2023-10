The Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday announced the appointment of Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South) as the new Deputy Senate Leader.

Ashiru replaces Dave Umahi, who occupied the position before he was appointed as Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio also announced the representative of Ebonyi North, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, as the Senate’s Deputy Whip, replacing Ashiru.

Nwebonyi, a first-timer, is the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Deputy Chairman.