Ashe Ready For Gold, Through To Semis

Olympian, Favour Ashe, has set his sight on winning the 100m event of the 22nd National Sports Festival after securing his passage to the semifinal stage of the event.

Ashe, who returned to the track early this year said he is taking the race one after another as he sets his sights on improving his time.

One of the few athletes to have done a sub 10secs in his career already won the Niger Delta Sports Festival and MTN Champs this year.

Speaking with our reporter, Ashe said he was still picking his form while appreciating God for giving him a good health.

“Yes I won my heat but I am just taking it one race at a time,” he said.

“This year has been good and with my training, I hope to get to my peak and see how I can get myself ready for the World Championship.”

The semifinal race is scheduled for today Saturday, May 24th on the tracks of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

