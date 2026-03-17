Asham Train Accident: 26 Injured As NRC Releases Interim Report On KA-2 Service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has provided an interim report following a train accident that occurred on Momday, 16 March, 2026 near Asham Station involving the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service.

According to the report provided by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, the KA-2 service departed Rigasa Station at 7:15 a.m. and was approaching Asham Station at about 9:16 a.m. when a loud bang was heard.

The incident occurred after the power car and trailing locomotive collided with one of the passenger coaches.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the incident may have been caused by a fault in one or more couplers, leading to a temporary disconnection within the train formation. The NRC, however, confirmed that none of the train coaches derailed, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Following the incident, affected components, including locomotive 2809, power car BVA0002, and coach SP0006, were detached to allow the train to continue its journey safely.

The train later resumed movement and arrived at Idu Station at 10:39 a.m., recording a total delay of 38 minutes.

A total of 481 people were onboard the train, including passengers, crew members, security personnel, vendors, cleaners, and other support staff.

The NRC confirmed that 26 individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries, involving passengers and onboard personnel. Emergency response measures were promptly activated to attend to those affected.

Rail services on the route were restored later in the day, with subsequent trips resuming operations, albeit behind schedule.

However, Opeifa was later onboard as part of oversight and recovery efforts.

The corporation reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and assured the public that a full investigation is underway to prevent future occurrences.