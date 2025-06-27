Ashabi Simple Pleads For Help Over Genuine Support

Nollywood actress and baby mama of controversial Nigerian singer Portable, Ashabi Simple has taken to social media to cry out for help, expressing feelings of exhaustion and a desire for genuine support.

In a heartfelt cry to God via her Instagram page, Ashabi admitted she’s been feeling drained, pleading for divine help to connect with people who can positively impact her life and career.

She wrote; “God, please connect me with people who matter to my growth. I’m tired of always being strong. God, I need you in all ramifications. Crown my efforts, don’t let me be a failure,”

Her post has however garnered reactions from fans and follower who sent their words of encouragement via comment section.

READ ALSO:

Even Portable,replied: “Grace go follow you forever”.

Also, in a follow-up message, the singer added, “Make una dey drop better co.”

However, not all fans were impressed by Portable’s response.

A supporter of Ashabi called out the singer, urging him to offer more practical support.

The fan wrote; “Eze ure!! Help do content or advertise her movies on your platforms’ reels instead of disgracing her upfront, right and left… Do better by posting her movies,”

Watch the video below: