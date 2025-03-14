Ashabi Simple Hosts Portable To Lavish Romantic Birthday Dinner

The fourth baby mama to controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Ashabi Simple has treated the singer to a romantic birthday dinner, sparking reactions on the internet.
This romantic gesture comes following Portable’s recent ordeal with the Ogun State government, after violating state government officials and granted ₦2 million bail.
With video’s making rounds on the internet featuring a vast array of different foods, it could be seen as Portable expresses excitement, while jokingly mocking Adam over Eve’s temptation with the apple.
READ ALSO:
- Portable Refuses To Join VeryDarkMan In Mercy Chinwo’s Diss Track
- VeryDarkMan Calls Out EFCC Over Alleged Plot To Frame Him.
- Deeone Accuses VeryDarkMan Of Using NGO Money To Buy Range Rover.
However, Portable expressed gratitude to his baby mama with a long-time commitment.
Reaction trailing this posts;
Think Spices remarked, “God wey do am for Ashabi Simple should avoid me”.
Edwards emphasized, “God make this kind love no find me ”.
Y Karis queried, “God when, am I a wood?”.
Aishat Odedokun stated, “After all this, her children abi owner don find another baba for her children ni no so be happy wit him Ashabi”.
Watch the video below;