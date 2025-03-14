Ashabi Simple Hosts Portable To Lavish Romantic Birthday Dinner

Share

The fourth baby mama to controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Ashabi Simple has treated the singer to a romantic birthday dinner, sparking reactions on the internet.

This romantic gesture comes following Portable’s recent ordeal with the Ogun State government, after violating state government officials and granted ₦2 million bail.

With video’s making rounds on the internet featuring a vast array of different foods, it could be seen as Portable expresses excitement, while jokingly mocking Adam over Eve’s temptation with the apple.

However, Portable expressed gratitude to his baby mama with a long-time commitment.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Think Spices remarked, “God wey do am for Ashabi Simple should avoid me”.

Edwards emphasized, “God make this kind love no find me ”.

Y Karis queried, “God when, am I a wood?”.

Aishat Odedokun stated, “After all this, her children abi owner don find another baba for her children ni no so be happy wit him Ashabi”.

