Nollywood actress and Portable’s babymama, Ashabi Simple, has broken her silence on her relationship with the controversial Nigerian singer, revealing how it started and why she chose him despite being married.

Ashabi, who spoke in a recent interview, claimed that Portable took advantage of her when she was still young and inexperienced.

According to her, he was more caring at the beginning of the relationship, but later changed.

She said, “Portable changed me. He saw me as a young girl and cheated me. He used to be a caring person. A single guy will not treat me that way.

“I am with him because I want to go global in this movie business and 1 know a single guy will not cope with that. Portable has over 10 children at 32.”

She further explained that her decision to stay in the relationship was partly influenced by her career ambitions in the movie industry, believing that being with Portable would help her grow.

Ashabi, who previously made headlines over a heated exchange with Portable that led to his arrest, addressed rumours about a marriage promise in a new interview on Oyinmomo.

She suggested she would not have entered the relationship without such a promise, adding that she experienced career growth after meeting the Zeh Nation boss and described him as caring despite his controversial lifestyle.

She also spoke about why she couldn’t marry a single man and opted for a polygamous marriage, revealing that the nature of her job wouldn’t allow time with her husband.