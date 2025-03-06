Ash Wednesday: Olaide Greets Ojokoro LCDA Christians As Lent Fasting Commences 

Share

The Chairmanship hopeful of the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Aduragbemi Olanrewaju, Olaide has greeted the Christian community in the area on the commencement of this year’s Lent fasting.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Ash Wednesday, Olaide calls for the spirit of repentance and renewal of faith in God.

According to him, the holy month represent the virtues of humility, sacrifice and love to one another.

The statement reads, “As we enter the holy season of Lent on this Ash Wednesday, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Christians in Ojokoro LCDA, Lagos State and across Nigeria.

“It is a sacred season that calls for deep reflection, repentance and renewal of our faith in God.

“It is a period of prayer, fasting, restitution and almsgiving, reminding us of the virtues of humility, sacrifice and love to one another.

“The ashes we receive today symbolize our mortality and our call to a righteous and impactful life.

“We should let this season inspire us to strengthen our commitment to God, serve our communities selflessly with compassion, dedication and promote peaceful coexistence and unity in our great Nation.

“As we embark on this spiritual journey, let us also pray for Lagos State and our dear nation, Nigeria; that God Almighty in HIS infinite mercies grant President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his administration the wisdom, strength and divine guidance to lead Nigeria toward progress, stability and prosperity.

“May all of our leaders at all levels including heads of government, religious and traditional institutions be filled with the spirit of service, commitment and integrity; ensuring a brighter future and “Prosperity for All”.

May this Lenten season bring renewal to our hearts, rejuvenation to our hopes, blessings to our homes and divine favor upon our land.

“May the grace of God therein lead us to a future of everlasting peace, development and prosperity for all.

“At this critical time,let us remember our darling Ojokoro in prayers,so that it will continue to flourish and prosper in all aspects.

“Wishing you All, a blessed and spiritually fulfilling Lenten Season.

