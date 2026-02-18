Ash Wednesday: ‘Move Beyond Policies To Real Action,’ CAN Tells Leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged political leaders to move beyond drafting policies and begin implementing programmes that bring “Real relief” to Nigerians groaning under economic hardship and insecurity.

The CAN President, Daniel Okoh, in his Ash Wednesday message, said the season of reflection should prompt both leaders and citizens to reassess their roles in shaping the nation’s future amid rising cost of living, job uncertainties and persistent security challenges.

He said, “Nigeria is passing through a challenging period. Many households are struggling with the rising cost of living, uncertain job opportunities, and daily economic pressures. In several parts of the country, security concerns continue to affect communities and test the confidence of citizens.”

The CAN President stressed that the country does not suffer from a shortage of ideas or policies, but from weak implementation and lack of accountability.

“Nigeria does not lack policies; the real challenge is ensuring they are carried out fairly, transparently, and in ways that bring real relief to citizens.

“Leaders must be intentionally inclusive in their decisions, mindful of Nigeria’s diversity and sensitivities, and committed to making sure government programmes truly reach the households, young people, and communities they are meant to serve.”

The Christian body said the economic strain being experienced across the country requires “practical action, responsible leadership, and a shared commitment to finding lasting solutions.”

CAN also warned against divisive tendencies and the spread of misinformation, urging Nigerians to embrace unity across religious and ethnic lines.

“Our diversity across faiths, ethnicities, and cultures remains one of Nigeria’s greatest strengths. Continued cooperation among religious communities, mutual respect, and responsible civic conduct are essential for maintaining peace and national stability.”

Addressing young people, he called for constructive engagement and innovation rather than frustration or violence.

“To our young people, whose creativity and determination shape the nation’s future, this period should be a reminder to channel your energy into innovation, productive enterprise, and responsible participation in public life,” he said.

Okoh added that Ash Wednesday should renew a collective national resolve toward justice, compassion and responsible citizenship.

“Nigeria’s progress will depend on what all of us, leaders and citizens alike, choose to build together,” he said.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season in the Christian calendar, a period devoted to reflection, repentance and renewal.