Ash Wednesday: Kaigama, Fashanu Call For Spiritual Laundry, Urgent Return To God

As Christians in the Orthodox denomination commence the observance of this year’s Lent with the Ash Wednesday, the Cathollic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, called for a “spiritual laundry of the heart” as he described the spiritual journey of Lent as a season of “self-retrospection”.

During the celebration of mid-day mass to mark Ash Wednesday at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria, Pro-Cathedral, Garki Abuja, monitored online by New Telegraph, he reminded Christians of the importance of Lent’s three pillars – fast, prayer and alms – giving.

He appealed to Christians to make positive impact on the lives of others He cautioned Christians against showing off with their almsgiving, prayers and fast; even as he advised them to steer clear off negative habits including judging others, looking down on others, using social media to spread negatives, etc.

He said: “The heart is where the temple of God is and if it is dirty, we must cleanse it and this period of Lent offers us the opportunity to cleanse our hearts.

“We are called to a spiritual laundry, we all do laundry in our homes or take our clothes to people for laundry and this time of Lent is for spiritual laundry. The heart is a lovely place but we have to be careful what we allow in our hearts…”

