Ash Wednesday: Alli Calls For Deep Reflection, Prayer

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Christians in Oyo State and beyond on the occasion of Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of the sacred Lenten season.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Alli urged Christians to use this period for deep reflection, repentance, and renewed commitment to faith and good deeds.

He stressed the importance of prayer, fasting and charity in strengthening spiritual growth as well as fostering unity in society.

“As we embark on this 40-day Lenten journey, let us embrace the virtues of humility, self-discipline and love for one another.

“This season is a call to renew our faith and work towards a more peaceful and just society,” he said.

Alli also encouraged prayers for the nation’s progress, urging Nigerians to uphold values that promote peace, tolerance and collective development.

He wished all Christians a blessed and fulfilling Lenten season, praying that their sacrifices and devotion bring divine grace, strength as well as abundant blessings.

