ASF France: 82 Nigerian Women On Death Row

Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France, an international rights organisation, says no fewer than 82 female Nigerians are currently on death row in various correctional centres across Nigeria.

Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director, ASF France in Nigeria, stated this on Wednesday at a Capacity-building Session on Mainstreaming Gender Perspective in the Use of the Death Penalty in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day workshop is organised to champion the course of the female inmates who are on death row as the World Women’s Rights Organisation celebrates the 16 Days of Activism. Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said the figure accounted for one of the highest number of women on death row in the sub-Saharan Africa.

She said: “We strongly believe that these women, who have often been neglected, forgotten, because they are behind bars and on death row, we have decided to raise their voices and their peculiar circumstances.

“And this is because there are gender issues around the application of the capital punishment. “It is often projected as being neutral, but the death penalty is not neutral. “There are gender biases all across the criminal justice system, starting from the point of arrest, conviction and even incarceration of women who are facing the death penalty.”