Aseyinism: Landmarks of good leadership in lseyin

ne of the best legacies any good leader can leave for posterity includes the praises he enjoys from his people during his lifetime and after his last inhalation of oxygen on earth. That is exactly what Oba (Dr) Abdul Ganiyu Adekunle Salau, Ajanise 1, the 29th Aseyin of Iseyin, Oyo State, Nigeria, accomplished before joining his ancestors, which Wale Okediran analyzes in the book titled “Ten Years In The Service Of His People: Oba (Dr) Abdul Ganiyu Adekunle Salau, Ajinase 1.”

It is a historical analysis of how the 29th Oba (King) of lseyin, became the Aseyin (Traditional King) of the town, on the 17th of December 2006 till his subsequent handshake with his ancestors forever. The King’s noteworthy achievements that the author projects in the book, are what gave birth to the concept of “Aseyinism,” hereby propounded by the reviewer. It simply means how to be a good Aseyin or a remarkable traditional leader. Divided into four parts, the 148-page book digs into the footsteps of irreversible time, it excavates how the town of Iseyin came into being through a legend known as Ebedi and his followers. Part One is titled “Historical Perspectives.” It boasts subtitles such as “Facts and Figures,” “Legends and History,” and “Ebedi and Other Heroes.” It talks about how lseyin came into being from the pre-colonial era, up till date.

This portion is very enlightening too, about the mystical metamorphosis of the famous Ebedi Hill, which the reviewer recently created a record as the first Ebedi Fellow who climbed the hill to its peak, in the history of all other writers who have been accommodated at the Ebedi International Writers Residency, since it was established over a decade ago. The town’s last official population figure is also stated in this section. According to the author. “The primary industry of the area is cotton-based textiles. Iseyin is the fourth largest city in Oyo, after Ibadan, Ogbomoso and Oyo town. Iseyin is also known as the ‘Home of Aso Oke.’ ‘Aso Oke’ or ‘Ofi’ is a popular traditional fabric mostly used for ceremonies amongst the Yoruba people of Nigeria.” Part Two is titled “The Kabiyesi.” It has sub-titles such as, “Early Life and School Days,” “The Ascendancy,” “Achievements,” “Challenges,” and “Future Plans.” It is the part that discusses the life history of the 29th King of Iseyin, whose picture occupies the book’s front cover. The struggles the Kabiyesi (another word for ‘King’ in Yoruba language) went through from childhood until God elevated him to the position of Aseyin of Iseyin, are principally punctuated in this portion. His achievements are remarkable and worth talking about at this juncture. Among many encomiums by commentators whose opinions feature in the book about the Aseyin’s style of leadership, is Asiru Kamoru’s, a youth of Iseyin. On page 84, he says “…The Aseyin of Iseyin