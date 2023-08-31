Aseyin Stool: Group Urges Co-Contestants To Support Prince Oyebola

A socio-cultural group, Ebedi Renaissance, Iseyin (ERI) has called on the eleven Princes that contested for the throne of Aseyin, which led to the emergence of Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola as the Aseyin-designate, to rally around the throne for the benefit of the community.

In a media statement made available to journalists on Thursday, signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr Ismail Alani, it was time the royal families came together and forged a common front to champion prosperous Iseyin, to be led by the new Aseyin.

Alani noted that all the contestants for the revered throne were seen to be qualified in physical, mental, well-being social connections, but only one of them must emerge, as directed by God.

“For every race, a winner will always emerge while co-contestants must not be seen as losers but like minds who are willing to make positive changes like the winner himself.

”The atmosphere around the royal families in our beloved town calls for calm, unity of purpose and support for new Aseyin- designate, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, who was just declared as the Aseyin-designate by the kingmakers and is awaiting confirmation and coronation by the Oyo state government.

“Iseyin as one of the ancient and historic towns in the Yoruba land needs a head and leader at this material time, as we have all seen that the absence of the king after the demise of Oba Ologunebi Ajinese, has created a lot of challenges for our community in the last one year.

“We appeal with this message, to all aggrieved Princes and Royal families to embrace peace, by working with new Aseyin- designate from this moment for the good of Iseyin and Oke-Ogun in general.

“It must be at the back of everyone’s minds that the development of Iseyin should be more important than an individual’s ambition now and forever”, the group said.