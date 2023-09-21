Aseyin- Designate’s Coronation Rites Begin Monday

Following the seamless and hitch-free selection of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri (Aseyin-Designate) will commence his coronation rites on Monday in the Aseyin palace.

All arrangements have been put in place by the entire people of Iseyinland in the Iseyin local government area of Oyo State to receive the 30th Monarch for the town.

In a press release issued and made available to journalists yesterday on behalf of the Akando Royal Family of Aseyin, Mogaji Lawal Fatai Oladimeji disclosed that “the Aseyin – Designate will arrive in Iseyin on Monday, 25th September 2023”.

According to Mogaji Oladimeji, all the sons and daughters of Iseyinland at home and in the diaspora are expected to usher in the 30th Aseyin of Iseyin from Kilometer 2, Iseyin/Ibadan Road, Iseyin with funfair.

According to the release, the Aseyin-Designate will tour around the major communities; Ekunle, Isalu, Oremoje, Koso, Ladogan, Oke Esa and a host of others including historical places before he makes himself available for the coronation rites in the evening of the same Monday.

Explaining the activities of Aseyin Designate for the day, Mogaji Oladimeji stated that the monarch shall sit briefly at Technical College, Iseyin between 4 pm and 5:30 pm the same day.

Mogaji prayed for the successful arrival and coronation of Aseyin-Designate while adding that he shall live long with sound health so that Iseyin can be further taken to enviable heights in terms of growth and development.