Aseyin-Designate Commences Traditional Seclusion Rites

The much-awaited traditional seclusion rites for the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri 111, began on Thursday evening as all necessary traditional requirements for appeasement processes, prayers and others have been procured.

According to the Chief Priest of Iseyin (Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyinland), High Chief Ifasoji Adeyemi, in a report obtained by New Telegraph, the new Aseyin will also undergo a historical journey of tutelage about his fore-bearers, how they ruled, the background of each ancient household, among other things.

The Aaba Odo Aseyin, would lead the new King to ‘Igbo Oba’ (King’s Forest) and hand him over to the priests for the commencement of the rites. We are entering the Igbo Oba tonight to commence the rites, from Aaba Itan groove to Aaba Odo Iseyin to Igbo Imokin for the continuation of the process for the next seven days,” he explained.

Oluwo Aseyin used the medium to warn Iseyin residents who were willing to witness the process “not to film or take photographs at the grooves, as the traditional rites are sacrilege and not meant for public consumption”.