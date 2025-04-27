ASEM Campus Ambassadorship Programme: Empowering Undergraduates For Careers Beyond Field

Share

The second ASEM Campus Ambassadorship Programme has officially concluded, marking a significant milestone in empowering students pursuing non-athletic careers in sports.

Held over several weeks, the programme brought together passionate students from various tertiary institutions to gain practical experience, industry exposure, and portfolio-building opportunities in the world of sports management and development.

Spearheaded by sports strategist and ASEM Sports founder, Sandra Abeni, the programme addressed a longstanding gap in the sports industry: the limited pathways for young people interested in off-the-field careers in sports. Through workshops, real-life project involvement, and mentorship, student ambassadors were exposed to key sectors including media, event operations, strategy, sponsorship, and athlete management.

Speaking on the success of the programme, Abeni noted, “When I left university with a degree in Sport Management, I struggled to find where I fit in the industry because I wasn’t an athlete. This programme is my way of breaking that cycle for others, so they gain access, confidence, and clarity before they even graduate.”

The initiative has already begun yielding results, with several ambassadors being offered internship opportunities and roles in ongoing projects. Testimonials from participants reflect deep gratitude for the rare chance to engage in meaningful, hands-on work and be mentored by seasoned professionals.

ASEM Sports remains committed to bridging the gap between education and opportunity in sports. Plans are already underway for the next cohort, with ambitions to expand the programme nationwide.

