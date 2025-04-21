ASELGON Appoints Ilaboya Award C’ttee Chairman

Share

The immediate past Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Frank Ilaboya, has been appointed to Chair the maiden edition of the Association of past local Government (ASELGON) Award Ceremony billed for August this year.

Notice of his appointment was conveyed to the easy- going administrator by the National Secretary of the body, Hon Sahabo Aliyu Gurun, on Saturday.

According to Hon Gurin; “Your appointment is as a result of your vast knowledge in this area and your contribution to ASELGON as the Chairman, Media & Publicity Committee.

Other members of the Committee are Hon. Sabo Bako Sade Vice Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Tella, Hon. Gonana Kinka, Hon. Scott Ogbemudia and Hon. Kawu Idris.

The award committee also includes Hon. Fidelis Odo, Hon. Yomi Ayorinde, Hon. (Mrs) Obi Okoeyim, and Hon. Garba Adeniyi. The list also includes Hon. Dance Obama Member, Hon. C N Haruna and Mr. Oladale Ogunsola, who will serve as the Secretary.

The committee, according to the President of ASELGON, Hon Albert Asipa, “is to organise the first-ever Award Ceremony where State Governors who have made significant impacts in their states will be rewarded and honoured for their services to the states.

