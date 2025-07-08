ASE VC Tasks Nigerian Varsities To Confront Societal Challenges

…as don charts way forward to enhanced quality teaching

The Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Pan-African University of Excellence, Abuja, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji, has made a clarion call to universities on the need to deepen collaboration with a view to confronting global challenges.

This is even as he also tasked universities, as purveyors of development, to synergise and strengthen efforts in surmounting the numerous challenges threatening the world.

Adedimeji made this call in his address at the Fourth Public Lecture of the university, tagged: “Ideas Rule the World.” The lecture with the theme: “The 21st Century Nigerian University: Pitfalls and Pathways,” was delivered by Prof Moses Ochonu, a don and Professor of African History at Vanderbilt University, United States of America.

The Vice-Chancellor, who cited a study by the University of Lincoln, identified the 10 grand challenges of the 21st century as changing economic powers, living in a global society, void of vision and foresight, technological disruption, migration and mobility (which manifest in the JAPA syndrome in Nigeria).

Others, according to him, are conflict and war, civic disaffection, increasing inequality of wealth and income, mitigating environmental and ecological damage, as well as identities and changing norms in the society.

He, however, noted that addressing these challenges requires functional university education, and urged universities to come together to overcome those global challenges, as well as the national crises, even as he urged Nigerians to accept the challenges.

Against this backdrop, Adedimeji, therefore, counselled the universities to synergise, saying: “I, therefore, call for concerted efforts of the Triple-Helix, the government, academia, industry and society to accord the university its pride of place by doing what is right at the right time.”

However, the Guest Speaker, Prof Ochonu, in his lecture, identified the challenges facing Nigerian universities, while condemning what he referred to as the subversion of the cosmopolitan ethos of higher education that has given room to provincialism and inbreeding.

He, therefore, advocated the introduction of the ‘Student Bill of Rights’ and called for the recognition of excellent teachers in the system as a way of enhancing quality teaching.

The Professor of African History asked Nigerian universities to embrace change, integrate multidisciplinary, and shun academic inbreeding as a strategy to be relevant in the challenging 21st century ecosystem.

According to Ochonu, universities all over the world are going through many challenges as the global economy is convulsing under the influence of overlapping technological and digital revolutions in knowledge, research and learning.

“Nigerian universities, he emphasised, are not excluded from these pressures,” he declared, even as he decried the subversion of foundational cosmopolitan ethos of higher education in some public universities which makes them to become “appendages of parochial projects of exclusivity.”

The guest speaker further argued that intellectual pluralism was being replaced by academic inbreeding, even as he also acknowledged that the age-long struggle of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has secured some basic dignities for the academic workplace.