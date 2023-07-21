ASCSN: Why We Insist On New Retirement Age For Civil Servants

As the debate on the upward review of the retirement age for employees in the civil service continues, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has given reason it is backing the review akin to what is obtainable in some other parts of the world. It noted specifically that the upward review should be for those in core civil service such as line Ministries and Extra-Ministerial Departments/Agencies and is also an integral part of the enlarged public service.

Giving for his position in a statement issued in Lagos, the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, said most of the organisations at attached to the United Nations and a good number of countries have increased retirement age to 65 years.

He also pointed out that International Organisations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), European Patent Office (EPO), Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Bank for International Settlements, etc, had also increased retirement age to 65 years while retirement age in NATO is 67 years.

The ASCSN Secretary-General also stated that retirement age in Germany, Macedonia, Kenya, etc, was 65 years while over 95 percent of countries of the world have retirement age of well above 60 years. “Indeed, in South Africa, there is no single compulsory retirement age, except that there is a minimum retirement age of 65 years but a public servant can continue to work subject to suitability and health requirement,” he emphasised.

He recalled that since 2015, the Union had been canvassing for upward review of the retirement age for employees in the core civil service. “Indeed, in 2015, the Association presented a memorandum to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), the organ that is responsible for negotiation of terms and conditions of service of workers in the Public Service, and demanded for the increase in retirement age in the Core Civil Service from 60 years of age or 35 years of service whichever is earlier to 65 years of age or 40 years of service whichever comes first.

“Our argument then which is still valid today is that due to improvement in health care delivery, people are now stronger, healthier and more articulate between the ages of 40 years and 70 years,’’ he stated. He stated further that since 2015, the Association had continued its advocacy through memoranda to the Joint National labour friday, july 21, 2023 NEW TELEGRAPH public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) and at meetings with various government organs that retirement age in the Civil Service should be increased from 60 years or 35 years of service whichever is earlier to 65 years or 40 years of service whichever comes first.

“In fact, when the Federal Government approved 65 years of age or 40 years of service for teachers, the Association intensified its campaign that Education Officers in the Federal Ministry of Education including those in Federal Government Colleges should be integrated in the new re-retirement age and the Government approved the demand.

“Since Judicial Officers, Universities Lectures, Teachers, etc, are now enjoying the new retirement age regime, it is only fair that the new retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service whichever comes first should also apply to Core Civil Servants,” he stressed. The ASCSN Secretary-General accordingly urged the trade union movement to join the train and ensure that there is uniformity in retirement age in the public service including the core civil service.