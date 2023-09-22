ASCSN to ‘Investors’: Stay Away From Unity Schools

Alarmed by renewed clamour to privatise Federal Government colleges (FGCs) throughout the country, organised labour under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has advised those interested in running secondary schools to build their own.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, the ASCSN Secretary- General, Comrade Joshua Ape-bo, regretted that more than 10 years after the Union stalled plans to sell the 110 Federal Government colleges, the collective wealth of millions of Nigerians to the privileged few, the matter is rearing its ugly head again. He posited that in civilised climes, philanthropists and other good-spirited individuals and groups built standard schools, hospitals, etc, and donate them for public use.

“But in Nigeria, portfolio- carrying investors always con- nive with greedy politicians to be converting public companies and institutions into their private estates under the dubious Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “We, therefore, urge the trade union movement, royal fathers, religious organisations, civil society groups, Parents-Teachers Associations, student unions, leaders of thought, men and women of good conscience in the country to unite as they did more than 10 years ago in order to prevent a situation where Federal Government colleges will be sold to few parasitic individuals,” the Union emphasised.

The ASCSN Secretary-General recalled that appalled by politics of ethnicity and bitterness, which characterised the First Republic, the then Prime Minister, Sir Tafawa Balewa, in 1966, conceived and set up three Federal Government colleges, one at Okposi (later moved to Enugu) for eastern region, another one in Warri for western region and the third one in Sokoto for northern region to be unifying institutions for Nigerian children from all parts of the country irrespective of their social status and tribes so that they would grow up as better citizens and see themselves as Nigerians having interacted closely with one another during their formative years.

He posited that once the schools are ceded to private entrepreneurs, they would become money-spinners and as such would be out of the reach of millions of Nigerian children whose parents and guardians would not afford exorbitant fees that will be imposed apart from the fact that thousands of teachers and other workers would be thrown into the oversaturated labour market.

“Once education becomes a commodity only for the rich, it will be a violation of Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which stipulates, among other things, that government shall direct its policies towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels.

“Indeed, Section 18 (3) pro- vides that government shall strive to eradicate illiteracy and shall therefore provide free, compulsory and universal primary education; free secondary education; free university education; and free adult literacy programme,” the Union stated.

It also recalled that while the struggle by the Union and other well-meaning Nigerians to retain the Unity Schools between 2005 and 2010 raged, the then Honourable Minister of Education set up a committee headed by Senator Jonathan Silas Zwingina to tour all the FGCs and make its recommendations.

According to ASCSN, while presenting its report to the Honorable Minister of Education on March 12, 2009 in Abuja, Senator Zwingina stated, among other thins, that funding of the Unity Schools appeared to be the single most important factor because some stakeholders see the maintenance of the colleges as expensive and wasteful and had even called for their privatisation. The Zwingina Committee then posited: “The fact is that National integration is so important that we cannot place a limit to the cost of sustaining it.