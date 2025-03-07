ASCSN Reinforces Commitment To Mohammed’s Leadership

Share

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has affirmed that Comrade Shehu Mohammed is its National President.

In a press statement issued in Abuja, the ASCSN SecretaryGeneral, Comrade Joshua Apebo, emphasised that Comrade Mohammed was elected the National President of the Union on Monday, August 12, 2024 with other members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) during the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Association held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He explained that this followed the expiration of tenure of the former members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on July 29, 2024 having been elected on July 29, 2020 during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Union held at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Union recalled that on 9th July 2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) while delivering judgment in Suit No. NICN/ ABJ/214/2022 held that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by July 29, 2024 having been elected as National President of the Union on July 29, 2020 and that he should be compensated with N3 million for his legal expenses.

Hon Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju O. ruled that “the Claimant is to be reinstated to his position as National President of the 1st defendant with effect from April 2023 and accorded all the benefits and incidents of office from then till when he will lawfully complete his tenure on July 29, 2024.”

“Claimant is entitled to cost of N3,000,000 (three million naira) only against the defendants jointly,” the Judge averred.

According to ASCSN, it is in consideration of this Court Judgment that the National Leadership of the Association has decided, as part of out-ofcourt settlement, to revisit the issue of compensation to BolaAudu in line with the National Industrial Court Judgment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

