ASCSN President Reiterates Commitment To Tackling Challenges

The National President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Shehu Mohamme,d has said that the association is fully aware of the challenges within the service and assured members that they will do their best, within the shortest possible time, to see that these issues are addressed.

Mohammed made this disclosure in his address at the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) 2025/2026 Staff Union Seminar and Congress with the theme, “Organisational Change and Transition: Impact of Motivation and Incentives on Staff performance at Steffan Hotel and Suite in Jos at the weekend.

According to him, some of these challenges include promotion, improved healthcare packages, and the need to enhance the educational capacity of members, especially at a time when the service is being reformed to deliver more efficient service to the Nigerian government.

“There are issues that staff expect their unit chairmen to address, in collaboration with management and, by extension, the national body. We assured them that we are not unaware of these challenges. This is normal in any organisation. That is why unions exist—to listen to members’ complaints and engage management or employers to resolve them

He explained that they are civil servants, but first are Nigerians, adding that whatever affects Nigerians also affects civil servants, sometimes even more directly, because they dedicate their lives to serving the Nigerian government and people.

“Inflation is one of the major challenges affecting virtually all sectors of the country, and it is hitting workers very hard. You will recall that about two years ago, the Federal Government approved a ₦70,000 minimum wage. You will also agree with me that today, ₦70,000 cannot sustain a worker for four weeks without seeking additional means of survival.

Mohammed further argued that, even before the implementation of the minimum wage, they repeatedly warned that inflation would erode its value, and that has clearly happened.

“The issue of minimum wage, therefore, remains critical. We must continue to engagethe government on reviewing wages so that they align with the realities on the ground. Rent, Transportation, Electricity, and the general cost of living have become overwhelming. These are enormous challenges, and only the provision of a decent living wage can meaningfully address them.

The National President of ASCSN also maintained that unless workers are paid a living wage, it will be difficult for them to focus fully on productivity and national development.

The Chairman, ASCSN NRS Unit Comrade Lekwot, in his opening remarks, stated that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has transitioned to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

“We are no longer FIRS; we are now the Nigerian Revenue Service. The essence of this seminar is to enlighten ASCSN members with a view to carrying them along, and let them know what management expects from them.

“This seminar is meant to educate ourselves on how to provide the best support and services. Nigerians expect a lot from the new NRS. They want to see improvement in all aspects of governance.

Meanwhile, a Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Centre for Conflict Management and Peace Studies University of Jos Dr Sesan Peter while speaking on the topic tittled ” Impact of Motivation and Incentives on Staff Performance recommended that management should retain the non monetary rewards as a cost effective way as well as keeping the workforce highly motivated but also include monetary rewards that should be linked directly to compensation plan.