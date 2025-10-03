ASCSN: Constitution Guarantees Workers’ Rights To Join Unions

As the crisis between the management of Dangote Refinery and the Peteoleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over workers’ sack ends, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has reminded employers and the general public that the nation’s constitution guarantees workers’ right to belong to associations wherever they are employed.

The National President, ASCSN, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, who stated this in Abuja, expressed solidarity with the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) and Pengassan in condemning what it called unjust and anti-labour practices by Dangote Refinery in sacking workers who were exercising their fundamentals rights.

The association said the dismissal of workers for exercising their rights to freely associate and belong to a trade union was a gross violation of Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and a direct breach off Nigeria’s obligation under International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention.

ASCSN, therefore, called for the immediate recall of all affected workers. It also called for an Independent investigation into the refinery antiworkers practices. Comrade Mohammed commended the decision of TUC to place all affiliates on stand by for a possible national action should these demands are not met.

He warned that if the matter is not resolved within a reasonable time, ASCSN might be compelled to join the national action in full force in defense of workers rights and to ensure justice is done.