ASCSN Confirms Resumption Of Gratuity Payments In January

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has confirmed that gratuity payments to public service retirees will resume in January 2026.

Mr Mohammed Shehu, National President of ASCSN gave the confirmation at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union in Abuja. According to Mohammed, we are pleased that the government has approved the resumption of gratuity payments for retirees.

“The union will closely monitor the process to ensure all eligible workers receive their entitlements without delay. “Our members deserve timely payment of their gratuities, and we will ensure accountability,” he said. He commended the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing longstanding demands of public servants.

He added that this is a major step in restoring confidence among civil servants nationwide. The ASCSN president also highlighted the union’s efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency following the relocation of the National Secretariat to Abuja.

“Moving our secretariat has improved coordination with government offices and enhanced service delivery to our members,” he said. Mohammed said the construction work on the new secretariat in Mabushi would resume shortly and promised it would generate income for the union.

He said the building would include a conference centre, guest rooms, and shops to support ASCSN finances. He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to capacity building through the Training Committee, which would organise programmes for members nationwide.

“Training and professional development remain top priorities for our leadership,” Mohammed said. He said that there was a need to amend the Contributory Pension Scheme to allow retirees full lump-sum withdrawal. “Retirees should have the freedom to access their full pension savings at once,” he said.

Mohammed warned against any plans to privatise Federal Unity Colleges, describing them as national assets. “Unity Schools must remain accessible to all Nigerian children, regardless of tribe or economic background,” he said. He also expressed concerns about worsening insecurity in the country and called for controlled state police structures.

He added that a regulated state police system will help protect lives and property across Nigeria. The union leader urged the Federal Government to settle outstanding promotion and salary arrears owed to workers across ministries and agencies. “ASCSN will continue pressing for timely payment of arrears owed to public servants,” he said.

He also urged members to stay committed to ASCSN’s vision and avoid distractions that could weaken its influence. “Our focus must remain on protecting members’ welfare and strengthening the union,” Mohammed said. He stressed that the current leadership would continue to uphold transparency, fairness, and accountability in all union activities.