ASCSN Affirms Shehu Mohammed As President

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has affirmed Comrade Shehu Mohammed as its National President, since his election into office with other principal officers of the Union on Monday, August 12, 2024.

The Union in a statement signed by the ASCSN Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo on Tuesday in Abuja, emphasized that Mohammed was elected the National President of the Union with other members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) during the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Association held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Conference was said to have had in attendance, the Registrar of Trade Unions who represented the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment as well as the President and Secretary General of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Apebo explained that election of the union’s principal officers had followed the expiration of tenure of the former members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on 29th July 2024, having been elected on 29th July 2020 during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Union held at NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Union recalled that on 9th July 2024, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) while delivering judgment in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/214/2022 held that Innocent Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by 29th July 2024 having been elected as National President of the Union on 29th July 2020 and that he should be compensated with 3 Million for his legal expenses.

The statement partly read: “it was in consideration of this Court Judgment which clearly stated that Bola Innocent Audu’s tenure ended on 29th July, 2024 and having elected a new leadership of the Association led by Comrade Shehu Muhammed who have been authenticated by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Leadership of the TUC, that the Association has decided to withdraw the cases at both NICN and the Appeal Court as it was no longer necessary to continue with the matters.”

The Union restated that withdrawal of the cases in court should not be in any way interpreted to mean that Bola Innocent Audu is recognized as the President of the Association.

It, therefore, urged its teeming members to keep faith in the Leadership of the National President of the Union, Comrade Shehu Mohammed, the Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, and other members of the Central Working Committee and disregard any disinformation from detractors about the Association.

