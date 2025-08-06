ASCON Trains 120 Lagos Directors, HR On Service Delivery

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) has commenced training of 120 Lagos State Directors of Administration and Human Resources (HR) on improving performance and enhancing service delivery.

ASCON Director General, Funke Adepoju, said at the training on Tuesday, that the decision of the state government to present 120 of its finest directors for retooling was both timely and historic.

According to her, this bold step is a flagship example of what deliberate investment in human capital can achieve.

“I understand deeply the immense strategic potential this cadre holds in advancing governance reforms and institutional transformation.

“Today, more than ever, your leadership sits at the epicentre of public service performance.

“It reflects the unwavering commitment of Nigeria’s foremost sub-national government to strengthen the capacity of its public service managers as a lever for governance, excellence and institutional innovation,” she said.

Adepoju said the training’s five pillars included Strategic Planning, Talent Management, Performance Management, Employee Relations, and Learning and Development

According to her, they are enablers of reform, instruments of accountability, and engines of innovation.

“Your departments are not peripheral but central; you manage the people who execute the mandates of government. Therefore, your effectiveness is directly tied to service delivery outcomes,” she said.

Also, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, said the event is a testament to the state government’s continuous commitment to supporting staff training and re-training.

Agoro was represented by Mrs Aina Ololade, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure Development.

He said the training aimed to improve performance and enhance service delivery.

“I am very glad to have directors in my own constituency getting their training at the foremost institution for human capacity building in ASCON,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Sunkanmi Oyegbola, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service, Office of the Head of Service, urged the participants to take their rightful positions in the public sector.

Oyegbola said: “This is the time to reengineer, rise and make a change to build a Lagos of our own dreams.”