ASCON Holds Retreat To Align Staff With Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry Chapter, has organised a three-day Change and Strategic Management Retreat aimed at aligning its staff with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The retreat, held in collaboration with Innovators Beyond Borders and themed “Rebranding for Transformation”, brought together senior and mid-level managers for intensive sessions focused on institutional transformation and public service efficiency.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, June 11, ASCON Director General, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, said the retreat was designed to position the college in line with the administration’s vision of human capital development and institutional reform.

“ASCON, as we all know, is a pivotal institution created to build capacity in public administration for the public service. Since 1973, the College has remained strong, and now more than ever, we call on all states in the federation to plug into this vision of development—with ASCON as a strong partner,” she said.

Adepoju emphasised the need for public institutions to evolve with the changing landscape of governance and administration.

“Our institution has long been a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and leadership development in Nigeria. But to remain relevant and impactful, we must continually assess and refine our strategies. The theme encapsulates our commitment to redefining our approach, enhancing our capabilities, and strengthening our impact,” she added.

Also speaking, Mrs. Titilope Ojo, Chief Executive Officer of Aplus Trainers Ltd and one of the retreat consultants, said the initiative aims to transform ASCON into a globally recognised brand.

“ASCON has been around since 1973, and for us, this marks a milestone. We envision building the College into the Harvard of Nigeria for the public sector. The new DG came in with a vision to achieve just that,” Ojo said, urging participants to stay engaged and committed.

Dr. Abiola Ayeola, Deputy Director of Studies in the Department of Management Studies, described the retreat as timely and innovative.

“This is about rebuilding and rebranding the institution to better serve the public sector. The DG has brought fresh energy and ideas, and it’s exciting to witness these changes,” she said.

Dr. John Ayuba, Director of Business Management and Entrepreneurship Studies, commended the Director General for initiating the retreat, noting it was the first of its kind in the College’s history.

“This has never happened in ASCON before. It’s a bold and important step toward rebranding and repositioning the institution. Everyone is aware of the direction we’re heading, and it’s clear that no one is being left behind,” he said.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mr. Babatunde Eniayejuni, reiterated the retreat’s goal of transforming ASCON in line with the national agenda.

“Things are evolving rapidly, and ASCON must adapt. This retreat is part of our commitment to increasing staff capacity to keep pace with innovation and the broader transformation within the public sector,” he said.

