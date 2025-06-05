ASATU Women Wing Passes Vote Of No Confidence On President

Share

The women wing of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) has passed a vote of no confidence on its president, Mrs. Veronica Okaro, during their monthly meeting held in Awka on Thursday.

The group cited repeated allegations of financial misappropriation and what they described as a betrayal of trust, following Mrs. Okaro’s reported declaration of support for the deputy governorship candidate of another political party, which surfaced on social media.

According to the association, the vote was long overdue, given the president’s persistent mishandling of funds. They expressed disappointment that despite widespread disapproval of her leadership, Mrs. Okaro had refused to resign or show accountability.

The women wing further condemned Mrs. Okaro’s involvement in partisan politics, noting that her alignment with another political party, as seen in viral online posts, was in direct contradiction to the principles and objectives of the association.

Reaffirming their loyalty to the state government, the group pledged their full support to Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and vowed to intensify grassroots mobilization efforts to ensure victory for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming elections.

They unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Soludo, commending his ongoing development projects across the state. According to them, his achievements reflect the kind of transformational leadership the state deserves.

Present at the meeting were state executives, local government coordinators, zonal coordinators, and other key stakeholders within the association.

