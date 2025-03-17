Asari, NYCN, Others Preach, Peace, Dialogue As Barging Begins In OML55

Share

The Amanyanabo of Torusarama-Piri, Asari Dokubo, the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sara-Igbe Sukubo and other traditional rulers in Rivers State have called on youths in the state to prioritise peace over violence.

Asari and others who spoke at the resumption of operation of oil block OML55 said it will bring benefits to the people of Rivers State and grow the Nigerian economy.

The traditional ruler who is at the forefront of the fight against oil bunkering, warned that such activities could result in significant destruction to both the economy and the environment.

According to him, “Now they are barging, and when the vessels arrive, there will be hands engaged, clean-up efforts, crew members will buy and sell, and several other benefits.

“There are many benefits, both hidden and obvious, that will impact the community. This will contribute to the economic growth of Rivers State and Nigeria.”

Asari said his fight against oil bunkering is because it causes monumental destruction to the environment and the economy.

He also called on the federal and state governments to continue to encourage investors to ensure that revenue growth could be sustained in the interest of the people.

On his part, the NYCN President said over 200 youths have been engaged as local surveillance guards, since the commencement of operations of the oil block.

Sukubo who described this as a positive development for youth employment expressed hope that over 300 people would be engaged “through the barging operation, from surveillance to the barging crew.”

The OML55 had been inactive for about four years before Belema Oil, an indigenous company, acquired it, and subsequently initiated crude barging on March 9.

On March 10, the crude was transported on the Ajivin Energies vessel, MT Abie H.

The NYCN President promised that the council would partner with the host communities to support OML55 operations and allow the barging to start immediately.

Also speaking, Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom, Kroma Amabib Eleki, urged the youths to reject vandalism and violence, but instead embrace dialogue.

He stated that the inactivity of OML55 had obstructed the development and growth of the host communities.

“With this production, we know that we will enter a new phase. It will have positive effects on the kingdom, in terms of infrastructure development, human capital development, and more.

“Now, youths will be employed in the crude barging efforts, which will bring resources to the people, with a geometric influence on the community,” he stated.

