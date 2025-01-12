Asari Dokubo’s reign ‘ll develop, unite, preserve Ijaw culture – MOSIEND

Share

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has said that Alhaji Muhajid Asari-Dokubo’s reign will develop, unite and preserve the Ijaw culture.

The President of MOSIEND, Dr Kenedy Tonjo-West, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yenagoa on Saturday said that ascension of Dokubo to the traditional stool of Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri in Elem-Ama, Rivers, will also promote peace.

Tonjo-West noted that the recognition of the traditional stool of the ancient Ijaw Kingdom by the Rivers State Government, marked a pivotal moment for the Ijaw ethnic group.

He added that Dokubo’s emergence underscored the enduring importance of traditional institutions in modern governance.

“MOSIEND joins in celebrating this feat and considers it a remarkable achievement that will further solidify the craving for development of Ijaw communities, its people and institutions.

“The yearnings of Ijaw communities for a better deal in its leadership is a result of their reverence for their traditional structures.

“The confidence reposed in Alhaji Asari Dokubo’s benevolence and leadership style will bring the expected development.

“I commend the prompt recognition by the state government for it is an example of the synergy we have been advocating for, a case where traditional institutions will be recognised as an important starter for the development of communities and regions,” Tonjo-West said.

According to the Ijaw leader, a new era dawns for the citizenry of Elem-Ama and the Ijaws as Dokubo is known for his indomitable belief in the Ijaw cause and unwavering advocacy, leadership and fervent devotion to the well-being of his people.

He explained that Dokubo’s leadership would attract modern and fast paced development to the Kingdom, promote unity, cultural preservation, and socio-economic development for the nation.

