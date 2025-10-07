Asari Dokubo Throws Full Weight Behind Tonye Princewill’s Leadership

There was joy and jubilation in Da-Ogo Polo as the newly elected Da-Ogo and Queen Elebabene Group of Houses Poldabo (Leader), Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill (Da-Ogo VI), held his first full general meeting at the Da-Ogo Memorial Hall, Buguma City.

The event was graced by prominent family members, including King Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, King Diamond E. Tobin West, Chief Akaodu H. Princewill, Chief Opubeniboye C.J.T. Princewill, alongside other chiefs, elders, women, and youths of the family.

In his opening address, Prince Tonye Princewill underscored the need for peace, love, and unity within the family and across the Kalabari community. He noted that development thrives only where there is peace and stability, urging members to play their part in sustaining harmony.

As a demonstration of his commitment, he announced the first 10 beneficiaries of a ₦10 million development fund, each receiving ₦500,000 to support their businesses. The remaining ₦5 million will be dedicated to education and health initiatives.

He also presided over the chieftaincy installation of Chief Tamunoemi Lawson-Jack and Chief Isoboye Princewill into the Da-Ogo Elebabene Council of Chiefs.

Speaking at the event, King Mujahid Dokubo-Asari expressed his delight at the emergence of Prince Tonye as the new Poldabo, describing him as a rare gem and a visionary leader. He recalled how during the 2015 Rivers State governorship debates, an Italian friend compared Tonye to “Obama,” impressed by his intelligence and global reach.

“Many see me contributing to other families I am connected to and ask why not the Ogo house. That’s because there was no leadership we could believe in. But now there is,” Dokubo-Asari said.

He pledged a ₦50 million donation to support entrepreneurs within the family engaged in verifiable businesses. He further pledged another ₦50 million for student empowerment, including a monthly ₦30,000 stipend for all students in polytechnics, schools of health, technology, and universities, as well as the full payment of statutory and registration fees for all first-degree and postgraduate students. All pledges, he assured, will be redeemed on or before December 1, 2025.

In his response, Prince Tonye thanked King Dokubo-Asari for his generosity and pledged to uphold the trust reposed in him. He assured that the Ogo Elebabene Development Fund Committee would ensure proper screening and transparent disbursement of the funds.

“A ₦10 million development fund has increased to more than 10 times its size. We cannot thank you enough. May God increase your coast and bring a smile to your face as you have brought to ours,” he said.

The event concluded with music and festivities, including a spirited Kalabari traditional dance competition, with winners emerging in the men’s, women’s, and children’s categories.