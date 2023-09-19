Asari Dokubo Not Barred From Entering Aso Rock – SEFFND

The Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta (SEFFND) have dismissed as false a purported sponsored blackmail that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari has been barred from Presidential Villa. by President Bola Tinubu.

The group said that the leader of Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, (NDPVF) and former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Dokubo Asari has not been barred from the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement issued by SEFFND on Tuesday, said those behind the claims have been identified as desperate contractors seeking renewal of their oil pipeline surveillance contracts adding that the claim was a calculated attempt to discredit the rising personality of Mujahid Dokubo Asari with the intention of putting a wedge between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said Dokubo has maintained a smooth cordial fatherly friendly relationship with Tinubu over the years before he became Governor of Lagos state stating that their aim is to infuse bad blood between Dokubo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to fuel hostilities in the Niger Delta.

SEFFND, in a statement signed by General Agadagba 1 also known along the creeks and waterways of the region as the River Don, stated that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari was not barred from the Presidential Villa, stating that the false claim ban against Dokubo Asari was a calculated attempt to discredit him with the intention of creating an imaginary rift between Dokubo Asari.

General Agadagba 1 in the statement stated that after a meeting and proper brief on the issue with various leaders of the militant groups and their unit commanders, it was resolved that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari has paid the supreme price in the agitation for the emancipation of the Niger Delta than any group of self acclaim Ex Militant Leader, who claim to be field Marshall in the struggle.

The militant groups also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for the landmark victory on the presidential tribunal judgement adding that this has re affirmed the mandate that the votes that over 200 million Nigeria voters freely gave to him on the 25th of February 2023 at the just concluded presidential poll.

The group also declared full support to the leadership being displayed by Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari adding that they will always support him and in Defence of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Mandate no matter who’s ox is gored.

The Militant group commended Dokubo’s huge concern in coming out openly with his group of soldiers in defending the electoral mandate freely given by Nigerians to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the onset of the presidential tribunal court case, and to occupy the tribunal court premises on the morning of the presidential electoral judgement without minding all the critics, media attacks and name calling and abusive comments from mischievous Nigerians across board.lIt

The statement read ” These series of attacks and cheap blackmail on Dokubo are necessitated just because of Dokubo’s stance in standing firm in support of the candidature of Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC against their prefferd candidate in the main opposition party in the region, and Dokubo to massively mobilize all his men to move to Abuja to be on ground in defence of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate at the presidential tribunal court.

‘These persons are just mere detractors and frustrated disgruntled elements who just want to benefit from a house they never joined to build from the beginning of the campaign to the election victory.

“These are the handiwork of envious mischief makers who didn’t believe in the candidature of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They also worked against him in the last presidential election in their states.

“It is also known that these identified “mischief makers ” and ” desperate oil pipeline contractors” also played the double game during the poll and lost their local government areas and various wards to the major opposition party PDP in the region.

“We know those who are behind the fake news, they are not comfortable with Dokubo Asari’s genuine concern and commitment to stand side by side in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for shunning every rebellious attack and critics from some of these persons and their loyalist of misguided supporters in the region, and for him to stand for the betterment and the overall development of the Niger Delta region and the country in general”.

“We stand to condemn the baseless, untrue and unfounded frivolous purported cheap blackmail orchestrated by mischief makers sponsored by some envious disgruntled and misguided elements who are enemies of progress that always take pride in pulling down any rising personality in the region by any means necessary with deliberate falsehood”.

“We also appraise the courage, fairness and the level of transparency of the tribunal judges in dispensing justice despite the media attacks and intimidation, name calling and threats from a broad spectrum of Nigerians.

The Group observed that some ex-militant leaders just bent on securing the multi-billion naira Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract by any means not minding what would be the next faith of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Mandate at the tribunal court case and to the supreme court level, rather their concern is to go around bribing with millions of dollars to get the attention of some powerful persons in the presidency and in the NNPCL towers to enable them re-secure the multi-billion dollar trans-Niger pipeline surveillance contract that just expired on the 29th of August

SEFFND warned desperate mischievous oil pipeline surveillance contractors who are behind these disheartening cheap blackmail to rescind their evil plots or face war

The group also insisted on the decentralized award of the Oil pipeline surveillance contract to accommodate all critical stakeholders and all ethnic nationalities in the region.

“The question we are asking is why the rush, and why should somebody bribe if he is so competent, transparent and been fair enough to all ethnic nationalities in the region and fair to all critical stakeholders across the board.

“Let me advise them to have a rethink and put a stop to these their belief of it is their right to take everything that comes to the Niger Delta region alone at all times because they don’t own Niger Delta, they did not sacrifice more than any other Ijaw sons and did not also own the oil and gas resources in the Niger Delta more than other ethnic nationalities in the region, because one of our highly respected revered notable leader and stakeholder in the face of the Niger Delta struggle has been making huge sacrifices with his men, spending all hard-earned resources and adequately mobilized for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential election project in the region from the beginning before the presidential election victory against all odds, we are not fools, and nobody owns Niger Delta more than us and we are the real face of the Niger Delta people’s emancipation struggle”.

“We wish to state it categorically and abundantly clear that we are also capable of handling such multi-billion dollar pipeline surveillance contract Job even far better than they are currently doing in the region that is even one-sided self benefactor and family business alike”

“We emphatically warn those desperate ex-militant leaders not to allow us to spill the beans, because we have watertight information with proofs of their illegal dealings and connivance with some top shots at the NNPC towers on how the so-called celebrated 48b pipeline surveillance contract now turned to be 1.3billion dollars, wish is over a trillion.