Asari-Dokubo Dumps Yoruba Politicians, Backs Northern Leaders

Former Niger Delta militant leader and ex-head of the now-defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has made a bold political declaration, stating he will no longer support Yoruba politicians, citing deep-seated feelings of betrayal against the Ijaw people.

In a widely circulated video shared via social media on Monday, Asari-Dokubo expressed his disillusionment with his former southern allies, accusing them of turning their backs on the very people who once stood firmly behind them in key political moments.

“The Yorubas have betrayed us. After all we did, they turned their backs on us,” he declared passionately.

Asari-Dokubo, known for his controversial political stances, emphasized that the Ijaw people’s sacrifices for southern unity particularly during elections and critical national struggles have been met with disregard and ingratitude by Yoruba political actors.

Reflecting on the past, he said, “I felt apologetic for our fathers who were not wrong in forming alliances with the North. As young men, we will now continue that same alliance.”

Citing what he called the “consistency and respect” shown by Northern politicians, Asari-Dokubo announced a significant political shift—his allegiance now lies with the North.

“As of today, I will now work, work, work and form alliance with the North to crush out opposition,” he affirmed.

This public renunciation of southern unity and pivot toward northern collaboration comes amid ongoing political realignments in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Analysts suggest that Asari-Dokubo’s statement may signal deeper ethnic and political fractures within the southern bloc, especially between the South-South and South-West regions.

The former militant leader’s remarks are already generating widespread reactions across the country, particularly among Ijaw youth groups, political stakeholders, and Yoruba leaders, many of whom are expected to respond in the coming days.