Asari Dokubo Accuses Tinubu Of Betrayal, Neglect

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has accused President Bola Tinubu of betrayal and neglect, saying despite his efforts in supporting his 2023 presidential bid.

Dokubo who spoke in a viral video claimed that he spent his personal funds campaigning for President Tinubu in 2023, only to be abandoned after the election.

Expressing his disappointment, Dokubo, a supporter of Tinubu’s presidential bid announced plans to form an alliance with the Northern region.

This was as he distanced himself from Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dokubo said, “From today, I will work and form an alliance with the North.

President Tinubu betrayed me after I spent all my money and emptied my bank account campaigning for him.

The Tinubu I know now isn’t the Tinubu I used to know.”

Dokubo also declared his intent to mobilize support for this new alliance.

He asserted that “Only the Northerners can work with the Ijaw people.”

Despite his criticism, Dokubo reiterated his commitment to Tinubu as a supporter while expressing frustration with the alleged neglect he has faced.

The video has sparked discussions online, with many Nigerians reacting to Dokubo’s stance.

His recent statements hint at a shift in allegiance within the political landscape as the country looks ahead to the 2027 elections.

