A prominent Niger Delta avenger and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, Alhaji Asari Dakubo, on Sunday, called on the Kalabari home and in the diaspora to invest in Nigeria in a bid to boost societal and national development.

Dakubo, who is also the Da-Amakiri Tubo emphasized the critical role such investments play in driving economic development while speaking in his New Year goodwill message to the monarchs, chiefs, elites, and people of the Kalabari Kingdom.

He called for unity and a collective effort to improve the region, urging Kalabari indigenes abroad to prioritize investments in their homeland over acquiring properties in other communities.

“Our people need to come back home to build houses here instead of buying land in other communities.

“I urge my fellow Kalabari brothers and sisters worldwide to set up businesses here that will boost the economy of the Kalabari Kingdom and provide jobs for our people,” he stated.

Dokubo-Asari highlighted the kingdom’s abundant resources and investment opportunities, including oil and gas, marine transportation, agriculture, and tourism.

He emphasized that these sectors hold immense potential for boosting the local economy and improving living standards.

He also addressed the Kalabari youth, urging them to avoid cultism and violent activities that harm the community.

Instead, he encouraged them to pursue peaceful and constructive endeavours that contribute to the development and well-being of the kingdom.

Reaffirming his commitment to resource control, environmental conservation, and social justice in the Niger Delta, Dokubo-Asari stressed the need for a collaborative approach to tackle oppression and promote progress in the region.

The monarch reflected on his own decision in 2017 to relocate from Port Harcourt to Obuama, selling his properties in the city to invest in his hometown.

He noted that his investments have significantly contributed to Obuama’s transformation into a vibrant and diverse community.

