ASAP Rocky To Face Trial For Alleged Gunshot On Childhood Friend

American rapper, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, popularly known as ASAP Rocky, is set to face trial on charges related to an alleged shooting incident involving his former childhood friend, Terell Ephron.

The alleged shooting incident which took place two years ago, suddenly gained public attention after a viral video surfaced showing ASAP Rocky purportedly firing a handgun at Ephron.

New Telegraph gathered that the rapper has entered a plea of not guilty and that during the second day of a court hearing, it was confirmed that ASAP Rocky would face trial on accusations of firing a pistol during a dispute with Ephron, which had caused minor injuries.

Rocky is now confronted with two felony counts of assault with a firearm, and if found guilty, he could potentially face up to nine years in prison.

The charges stem from an altercation between the rapper and Ephron, who was part of the A$AP’s Mob hip-hop collective and had known ASAP Rocky since their time together in a New York high school.

Ephron filed a separate lawsuit against him alleging that he is a victim of assault and battery, negligence, and emotional distress, claiming that ASAP Rocky intentionally lured him to an undisclosed location outside the W Hotel in Hollywood on November 6, 2021, to discuss a disagreement.

The viral video making rounds on the internet, which was captured on CCTV, shows ASAP Rocky brandishing and firing a gun.

However, ASAP Rocky’s legal team denies claims of the rapper being the same person in the video.