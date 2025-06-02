Asake’s Ex-Manager Stephen Nana Speaks After Split With Singer

Share

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake’s ex-manager, Stephen Nana, known as Stevenator, has finally revealed why he parted ways with the singer.

New Telegraph reports that Stevenator was Asake’s manager between 2022 and 2024. However, featuring in a viral interview on social media, he disclosed that he parted ways with the singer because Asake became too big for him to manage.

Speaking further, he appreciated singer Olamide, the YBNL record label boss, for allowing him to manage Asake.

He said: “Olamide called me one day and told me that he had an artiste he would want me to manage. And that was the first time I’m going into management. I don’t know anything about the job. I have been friends with Olamide for over 20 years.

“I never met Asake before. I don’t know anything about him and I have never heard his song before. And I cannot learn the job on the job. Asake blew up so quickly that there was no time to learn the job, so it was back to back.

“The challenge was my family. At a time I had two sons and I did not have time to spend with them. I’m a family guy, I have not been able to be there for my family but still then I still have to make money so they can live a better life.

“Sometimes we are on the road for four to five months. I’m always on my phone with my kids. So I asked them to come to London and my second son refused me to carry him because he doesn’t know me. For me to be able to balance my work and family, I have to step down. Asake became way too big that I have to be following him everywhere he goes. So, I’m now a family man, and I love my wife.”

Watch the interview below:

https://x.com/Olamide0fficial/status/1928692405944881159?s=19

