Asake’s Alleged Nursery School Teacher Speaks Amid Family Drama

An unidentified Nigerian man who claims to have been the nursery school teacher of Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving the artist and his parents.

Sundy Telegraph reports that the development followed the alleged father of Asake publicly calling on his son for help, revealing that he was battling a stroke.

Reacting to the development, the alleged teacher took to his social media page to share a post highlighting his experiences with Asake and his father.

He described Asake’s father as a kind and caring man who took care of his son while his mother moved on to marry another musician.

He wrote: “One fact about Malo, Ashake’s father, is that he was a very nice man—not just to his son but to everyone, including me as his alleged nursery school teacher.

Malo never walked alone; he was always surrounded by people.”

“He was a caring father who raised his son alone after Ashake’s mother got married to Musibau Alani, also known as Omokekere. Although she visited him in school occasionally, Ashake lived with his father, not his mother.”

“My brother, Musibau Olawale Ajose, was the proprietor of the school. We taught Ashake how to write the ABCs and three-letter words. When he turned five, my brother enrolled him at Ebute Ero Primary School.”

“To those in Mushin making claims they know nothing about, fear God. I know Ashake inside out, as well as his parents.”

“Hazan Sars was his senior in nursery school, while Hazan’s younger brother, Shakiru, was in the same class as Ashake. If you don’t know the real story, stay out of it and leave the matter to us islanders.”

While neither Asake nor his mother has responded to these claims, the post has sparked widespread discussion online, with many sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

Balogun Ayodele: “Asake, if you like, take care of your father, anything that you do is only one prayer omo Ase iru e fun. even your money doesn’t show on ur child also.”

Akinlabi Ibraheem Alabi: “See Resemblance nitori olohun! May almighty restore him back to good and sound health.’

Kosoko Damilola Ksk: “@prince Davies the man is putting on woro carnival jersey. Woro is an annual carnival in lagos island.”

Taiwo Bukola: ‘Ashake, pls forgive and forget cuz we also offend God and he forgive us pls for the sake of your God and mum.”

Ettu Mohammed: ‘I believe no be clear eye. Wait all him pals he remember them?”

