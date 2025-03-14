Asake’s Alleged Father Cries For Help After Suffering Stroke

Share

The alleged father of the popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake, Mr Fatai Odunsi, who allegedly abandoned him as a child, has cried out for financial help after suffering a stroke.

New Telegraph gathered that Mr Fatai suffered a partial stroke, which had impaired his movement.

With videos making the rounds on the internet, Asake’s father called on Nigerians to render him financial assistance in order to seek medical treatment.

This has, however, garnered reactions from fans as well as internet users, who condemned his father for abandoning him when he was a child. While others urge him to forgive and help his father regardless.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@Lord_Of_Warri said: “Let him take care of himself like his son took care of himself when he abandoned him.”

@djtoxiq_ wrote: “Left him when he was 2, someone that is already a fully formed man

Sir, you could have just maintained that same energy that have kept you away from your son”

@Mhajid93 remarked: “Panel of judges

I’m here to read y’all takes on this

Then compile all and forward to Asake for possible future consideration

Make your takes short and precise

Asake no like long notes

Thank you !!!!”

@lesh_szajna said: “Asake stingy gan only those that listen to his lyrics can relate he can’t even help his own dad run away from friends and family ”

