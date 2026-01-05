Nigerian Afrobeats stars Asake and Young Jonn, alongside South African amapiano sensation Focalistic, have been spotted on set filming the official music video for their popular collaboration, 2 Factor, sparking excitement among fans across Africa and beyond.

Behind-the-scenes clips that surfaced on social media on Monday, January 5, 2026, captured the trio in high spirits as they worked on the visuals.

The videos show the artistes dancing, interacting playfully and delivering energetic performances while surrounded by a busy production crew and vibrant, eye-catching sets. Their chemistry on set has further fueled anticipation for the final video.

READ ALSO:

2 Factor was released in late November 2025 as part of Young Jonn’s album Blue Disco and quickly gained traction, becoming a favourite on the streets and across digital platforms.

The song stands out for its seamless fusion of Nigerian afrobeats rhythms with Focalistic’s distinctive amapiano sound, creating a cross-border hit that resonates with diverse audiences.

Since its release, the track has enjoyed strong streaming numbers and steady rotation on charts and playlists, reinforcing the growing musical exchange between Nigeria and South Africa.

The collaboration has also been praised for highlighting the shared energy and creativity within the African music scene.

While the artistes and their teams are yet to announce an official release date for the video, the leaked snippets suggest a colourful, high-energy visual that mirrors the song’s upbeat and party-driven vibe.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the full release, confident that the visuals will further elevate 2 Factor and cement it as one of the standout collaborations of the season.