Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has emerged as the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Nigeria.

According to data released by the streaming platform, Asake topped a list of well-known Nigerian musicians, including Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Seyi Vibez, solidifying Afrobeats’ dominance in the country.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement followed Spotify’s five years of operations in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

The platform wrote on its social media page, “Celebrating 5 years of Spotify in Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana, powered by you.

“Lonely at the Top” was among the top five songs, while his song “Remember” was the most-streamed song in the nation.

“With over 25 million playlists created by Nigerian users in the last five years, the streaming service attributed its growth and the region’s music consumption to its listeners.

According to Spotify, the typical Nigerian listener is around 26 years old, suggesting a youthful demographic.

Asake’s success may be ascribed to his distinctive fusion of mainstream Afrobeats, street music, and dance-ready tunes that have gone viral on social media sites like TikTok.

He recently made history as the first African musician to top the global Spotify debut chart with his album “Lungu Boy.”