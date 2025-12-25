Asake Thrills Fans At FlyTime Fest 2025

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake on Wednesday night delivered an unforgettable performance at Flytime Fest 2025, thrilling thousands of fans during the Christmas Eve show at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The sold-out concert, which drew an estimated 20,000 attendees, showcased the singer at his energetic best as he blended fan favourites such as “Nzaza” and “Remember” with new material from his forthcoming album, M$NEY.

The atmosphere reached fever pitch as Asake welcomed a string of surprise guests to the stage.

His longtime mentor, Olamide, joined him for an explosive back-to-back performance that reminded fans of their musical chemistry and shared roots.

Street-pop star Zlatan Ibile also thrilled the crowd with a lively rendition of Bust Down, while Fuji legend King Saheed Osupa added a cultural touch, fusing traditional sounds with modern rhythms.

The performances were elevated by dramatic pyrotechnics and a live orchestra, creating a grand spectacle that kept the audience on its feet throughout the night.

Fresh from a successful international tour, Asake’s Lagos homecoming further cemented his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most electrifying live performers.

His ability to command the stage and connect with fans underscored his growing global influence, while the packed arena reflected his strong home support.

The night formed a major highlight of Flytime Fest 2025, one of Nigeria’s biggest annual music events, and set the tone for the festival’s grand finale headlined by Davido.

As Lagos continues to pulse with festive energy, Asake’s performance stands out as one of the defining moments of this year’s Detty December celebrations.