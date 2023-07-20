Asake: The Most Embarrassing Day Of My Life As Musician

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has shared one of the most embarrassing experiences he had during his early days in music

According to him while speaking in a recent interview on the Ginger Yourself podcast’ revealed how he was chased out of stage because of wearing ‘pants’ to a show.

Narrating his ordeal, Asake recounted how he decided to wear only pants like that of the late Fela Kuti to perform alongside uncovered ladies in an attempt to gain attention and popularity.

However, instead ing of achieving his aim, he was chased out of the stage and could not believe his eye. That was his embarrassing moment.

In his words;

“Before I got the attention, I strived till I graduated from the university. I strived for (another) two years before people like accept me.

“So there’s this performance. I wanted to perform Fela, so I was on pants and saxophone. I packed like six girls on stage. I asked them to be half-naked. You know, one thing about Nigerians is that once people are naked, they just forget about all the thing that is happening and just focus. But these people (at the concert) stubborn o.

“Those girls just walked in, then me too. I just walked in majestically as a star boy. I did not know where the first clap come from. The audience was like, ‘No, no, no.’ Everybody, like 9,000 capacity, clapping that they don’t want it.”