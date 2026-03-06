Asake Surprises Father With Toyota Land Cruiser

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has captured the heart of fans after surprising his father with a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser 250, days after gifting his mother a luxurious ride.

New Telegraph reports that the moment, which is making rounds on social media, has captured social media followers who took to the comment section to react.

The viral video also captured the heartwarming scene as his father reacted with visible emotion and was moved to tears.

Without mincing words, happiness and shock were evident on the dad’s face, while Asake stood beside him beaming with pride while handling over the car key to him.

This comes shortly after the singer gifted his mother a luxurious G-Wagon reportedly worth ₦300 million, further showing that his love and appreciation for his parents go beyond words.