Asake Shines As Guest Of Honour At MLS Match

It was a proud moment for Afrobeats and the Nigerian music industry on Sunday as global superstar, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, graced the Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture between the New York Red Bulls and Columbus as the official guest of honour.

The multi-award-winning singer performed the ceremonial coin toss before kick-off, standing between match officials while deciding which team would take the first move.

Photos and videos shared by Asake on his Instagram page captured the iconic moment, with the caption: “Asake music gives you wings.”

To the delight of fans in the stadium, one of his hit singles was played over the loudspeakers during the ceremony. The match eventually ended in a goalless draw, but Asake’s presence added star power and global buzz to the event.

The clips also showed Asake shaking hands with both team captains and posing with match officials.

In another highlight, the Afrobeats star was seen showing off his football skills as he juggled a ball pitch-side while Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting watched with admiration. The two later exchanged handshakes and spoke briefly.

Asake’s rise in the music scene has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bursting into the spotlight with the 2020 single “Lady,” he signed to Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2022 and has since delivered three chart-topping albums: Mr Money With The Vibes (2022), Work of Art (2023), and Lungu Boy (2024).

His global success was further cemented with a 2025 Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category.