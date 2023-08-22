Asake returns to UK for first gig since Brixton crush

Asake started his first UK gig since two people were killed in a crush at one of his concerts with a threeminute tribute video. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson died after a crowd surge outside the O2 Academy Brixton in December last year. Afrobeats star Asake paid tribute to the pair with a performance from a poet on his London return on Sunday night. The video ended with an appeal for anyone who had any information about the crush to get in touch with police, reports the BBC.

Rebecca, 33, and security guard Gaby, 23, were killed in the crush at Asake’s first UK gig on December 15. The Met Police investigation is still ongoing and the south London venue has been closed ever since, with its licence under review by Lambeth Council. Officers are also still appealing for information and say a 21-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.