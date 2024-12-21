Asake, Rema Feature In Obama’s 2024 Playlist

Share

Former United States President, Barack Obama has unveiled his much-anticipated 2024 playlist, spotlighting an eclectic mix of global music talent.

This year’s selection celebrates the meteoric rise of Nigerian Afrobeats, with Rema’s chart-topping hit “Yayo” and Asake’s collaboration with Travis Scott, “Active,” making the prestigious list.

Obama shared the playlist on his social media platforms, continuing his tradition of curating diverse tracks across genres.

“Here are my favourite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to,” he wrote in the accompanying post.

The inclusion of Afrobeats stars shows the genre’s global dominance, further solidifying Rema and Asake’s status as international music icons.

Rema’s viral hit “Yayo” continues his streak of international acclaim, while Asake’s fusion of traditional Nigerian sounds with modern influences has earned him a global fan base.

The playlist also features renowned artists like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and Central Cee, reflecting Obama’s broad appreciation for musical talent.

Earlier this year, Obama revealed his summer playlist, which blended contemporary hits and timeless classics.

Notable tracks included Tems’ “Love Me, Jeje,” Charli XCX’s “365,” and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Below is the full tracklist for Obama’s 2024 Favorite Songs Playlist:

Kendrick Lamar – “Squabble Up” Billie Eilish – “Lunch” Rema – “Yayo” Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng – “Jump” Central Cee & Lil Baby – “Band4band” Ezra Collective & Yazmin Lacey – “God Gave Me Feet for Dancing” Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” Leon Bridges – “Peaceful Place” Moses Sumney – “Gold Coast”

The playlist highlights Obama’s ability to bridge cultures through music, shining a spotlight on emerging and established artists alike.

